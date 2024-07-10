Check out these amazing businesses - added to the North East Derbyshire Food and Drink Trail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 10 food and drink businesses pictured below are the newest entries to North East Derbyshire District Council’s Food and Drink Trail as phase two of the scheme gets underway.

The council launched the trail earlier this year to showcase the amazing food and drink makers and venues in North East Derbyshire - with 17 businesses getting on board initially.

More will be added each quarter, with the hope of reaching 100 by the end of the year.

More information can be found HERE