Lorry driver causes traffic chaos after getting HGV stuck under Derbyshire railway bridge for nearly six hours

The lorry driver got his vehicle wedged under a bridge on Sheffield Road in Creswell this morning (February 18) (picture: Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT)

Police were called to assist the lorry driver who struck a bridge on Sheffield Road in Creswell this morning (Friday, February 18).

The vehicle had been wedged under the bridge for nearly six hours causing issues for commuting motorists, officers from Creswell and Clowne Safer Neighbour Team revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Facebook read: “The lorry driver has been reported for the offence of driving without due care and attention and will be sent a court summons for his actions.

"This is following him ignoring several warning signs and the warning chain bridge.

"We thank everyone who has driven past for their patience whilst the recovery garage and network rail resolved the situation.”