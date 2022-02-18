Lorry driver causes traffic chaos after getting HGV stuck under Derbyshire railway bridge for nearly six hours

Motorists faced disruption after a driver got his lorry wedged under a railway bridge in Derbyshire for nearly six hours.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:55 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:57 pm
The lorry driver got his vehicle wedged under a bridge on Sheffield Road in Creswell this morning (February 18) (picture: Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT)

Police were called to assist the lorry driver who struck a bridge on Sheffield Road in Creswell this morning (Friday, February 18).

The vehicle had been wedged under the bridge for nearly six hours causing issues for commuting motorists, officers from Creswell and Clowne Safer Neighbour Team revealed.

A post on Facebook read: “The lorry driver has been reported for the offence of driving without due care and attention and will be sent a court summons for his actions.

"This is following him ignoring several warning signs and the warning chain bridge.

"We thank everyone who has driven past for their patience whilst the recovery garage and network rail resolved the situation.”

Residents were quick to respond to the post, with one person labelling the driver an ‘idiot’ as another branded him ‘incompetent’.