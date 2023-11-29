CCTV released after thousands of pounds of jewellery stolen during burglaries in Derbyshire

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a series of burglaries in Derby, Amber Valley, and the Derbyshire Dales.

The incidents, which have mainly occurred in Quarndon and Belper, have seen thousands of pounds worth of jewellery and designer items stolen.

The incidents took place at the following locations – and saw the offenders either smash windows or force doors at the back of the properties in the late afternoon and evening:

Church Road, Quarndon – 10 November between 5.30pm and 8pm

Two houses in Woodlands Road, Quarndon – 9 November between 4.45pm and 7.20pm

Burley Lane, Quarndon – 25 November at 6.40pm

Summer Lane, Wirksworth – 26 November between 3.20pm and 6.50pm

Sandybrook Close, Ashbourne – between 24 and 26 November

The Nook, Holbrook – 9 November between 5pm and 11pm

Ryknield Road, Belper – between 28 October and 8 November

West Bank Road, Allestree – between 1 November and 3 November

CCTV recovered from the scene of the incident in Burley Lane, Quarndon, on 25 November, shows three men who were in the area at 6.40pm.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who is able to help detectives with their enquiries – in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have caught those responsible.

Anyone who has footage is asked to ensure that it is secured on a device where it will not be over-written and saved for officers to be able to collect and view. Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 23*698441:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101