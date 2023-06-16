Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to

The incident took place at a house off Wingfield Road at around 4.15am on Sunday, May 14 – though police are only just issuing information.

A group of men entered the house and threatened the occupants – nobody was physically hurt and nothing was taken.

Since the incident officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and have now released two CCTV images of men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We are aware that the images are not of the best quality, however, we believe that anyone who knows either of the men will be able to identify them from their clothing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 23*291224:

Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form

Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call us on 101