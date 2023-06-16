News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

CCTV issued after group 'threaten' occupants of Derbyshire home

Police have issued CCTV images after a home was entered in north east Derbyshire and residents threatened.
By Oliver McManus
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak toPolice have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to
Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to

The incident took place at a house off Wingfield Road at around 4.15am on Sunday, May 14 – though police are only just issuing information.

A group of men entered the house and threatened the occupants – nobody was physically hurt and nothing was taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since the incident officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and have now released two CCTV images of men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We are aware that the images are not of the best quality, however, we believe that anyone who knows either of the men will be able to identify them from their clothing.”

Most Popular

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 23*291224:

  • Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form
  • Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call us on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.