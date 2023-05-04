The first theft at Admiral Casino in Packers Row occurred on Monday, April 17 between 7 pm and 8 pm when a man broke into one of the gaming machines before stealing the money from inside.

Two days later, on Wednesday, April 19, two men went to the same casino at just before 9 pm and broke into two fruit machines before stealing the cash from inside.

Officers are keen to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident as they may have information which could help with their investigation.

Officers investigating two thefts at a Chesterfield Casino have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the men, or has any information, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000230475 for 17 April and 23000235949 for 19 April:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101