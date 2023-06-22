News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

CCTV images released as police launch appeal following break in at Tesco in High Peak

Officers are asking for help in identifying three men who broke into a Tesco store in High Peak.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 18:14 BST

The incident happened just before 3 am on Monday, May 8, 2023, when three males broke into a Tesco store at Whaley Bridge, stealing a quantity of cigarettes.

Now officers from Buxton SNT have released CCTV images from the incident and are asking for help in identifying three men in the photos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam from any vehicles in the area at the time which capture any vehicles or individuals acting suspiciously.

The incident happened just before 3 am on Monday, May 8, 2023, when three males broke into a Tesco store at Whaley Bridge, stealing a quantity of cigarettes.The incident happened just before 3 am on Monday, May 8, 2023, when three males broke into a Tesco store at Whaley Bridge, stealing a quantity of cigarettes.
The incident happened just before 3 am on Monday, May 8, 2023, when three males broke into a Tesco store at Whaley Bridge, stealing a quantity of cigarettes.
Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to contact teh force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*276984

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101