A business in Farmwell Lane was broken into and a number of items were stolen from staff lockers inside.

Officers are keen to speak to the men pictured as they may have vital information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the men pictured, or have any information on the burglary, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000790718:

