CCTV images released as police investigation launched into burglary at Derbyshire shop
A business in Farmwell Lane was broken into and a number of items were stolen from staff lockers inside.
Officers are keen to speak to the men pictured as they may have vital information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who can recognise the men pictured, or have any information on the burglary, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000790718:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.