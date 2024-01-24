News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

CCTV images released as police investigation launched into burglary at Derbyshire shop

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify three men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in South Normanton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A business in Farmwell Lane was broken into and a number of items were stolen from staff lockers inside.

Officers are keen to speak to the men pictured as they may have vital information which could help with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can recognise the men pictured, or have any information on the burglary, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000790718:

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify three men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in South Normanton.Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify three men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in South Normanton.
Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify three men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in South Normanton.

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.