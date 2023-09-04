CCTV images released as police investigation launched into bag theft in Heanor
Officers were called to Station Road in Langley Mill just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, August 22, following a report that a man’s bag had been taken.
The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking down the street when he was approached and had his bag taken.
Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time.
Anyone who knows the person in the picture, saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*521767.
You can send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page, use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or call 101.