CCTV images released as police investigation launched into bag theft in Heanor

Officers are appealing for a man to contact the force in connection with the theft of a bag in Heanor as he may have important information.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST
Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time.Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time.
Officers were called to Station Road in Langley Mill just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, August 22, following a report that a man’s bag had been taken.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking down the street when he was approached and had his bag taken.

Anyone who knows the person in the picture, saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*521767.

You can send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page, use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or call 101.