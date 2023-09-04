CCTV images released as police investigation launched into bag theft in Heanor

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time.

Officers were called to Station Road in Langley Mill just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, August 22, following a report that a man’s bag had been taken.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was walking down the street when he was approached and had his bag taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as he may have important information about the incident as it is believed he was in the area around the same time.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who knows the person in the picture, saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident or has any CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*521767.