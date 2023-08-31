CCTV images released as police appeal for help after man punched during alleged racist incident

The incident, involving four men, took place in Denby Village on Sunday, July 16, just after 3pm, One of the men reportedly received racist abuse and was punched.

Officers have now released pictures of three men that they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries. The first one is described as white, five foot and four inches tall with black hair and of a slim build. He was wearing a dark blue top, light blue jeans and black work boots.

The second man was white, five foot and 10 inches tall, of a skinny build with light brown hair and a thin beard. He was wearing a chequered white and blue shirt, dark blue jeans, and black boots.

The last of the group was described as white, five foot eight inches tall with dark blonde hair, and was wearing a blue shirt with white stripes on the shoulders and green jogging bottoms.

The vehicles at the scene included a red tractor, a blue Land Rover and a blue Isuzu pick up truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*439028 using the following methods.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101