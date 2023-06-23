Officers received a report of criminal damage at a property in North Avenue, Darley Abbey, at around 10.15 pm on Monday, June 5. Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

CCTV captured two figures throwing paint over the house – and further images, which are not of the highest quality, show the vehicle the pair used.

Anyone with any information should contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000343677:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101