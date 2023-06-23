News you can trust since 1855
CCTV images released after paint thrown at house in Derbyshire – as police investigation launched

CCTV footage has been released by officers who are investigating an incident where paint was thrown over a house.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:26 BST

Officers received a report of criminal damage at a property in North Avenue, Darley Abbey, at around 10.15 pm on Monday, June 5. Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

CCTV captured two figures throwing paint over the house – and further images, which are not of the highest quality, show the vehicle the pair used.

Anyone with any information should contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000343677:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.