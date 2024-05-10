CCTV images released after incident involving two motorcyclists in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers released an image of motorcyclists they would like to speak to regarding the manner of driving in Leabrooks.

On Friday, May 3, two off-road bikes were seen riding along the public footpaths in Leabrooks.

Officers have now released CCTV images in a bid to trace the motorcyclists. While their faces are not visible, the bikes are quite distinctive, and officers believe someone may recognise them.

Anyone who can help, is asked to contact the force via one of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.