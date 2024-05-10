CCTV images released after incident involving two motorcyclists in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday, May 3, two off-road bikes were seen riding along the public footpaths in Leabrooks.
Officers have now released CCTV images in a bid to trace the motorcyclists. While their faces are not visible, the bikes are quite distinctive, and officers believe someone may recognise them.
Anyone who can help, is asked to contact the force via one of the following methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.