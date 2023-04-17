CCTV images released – after car, tablets and purse stolen in burglary in Derbyshire town
Police have released CCTV stills of a man who officers would like to speak to in connection with reports of a burglary in Heanor.
The burglary happened just before 3 am on Sunday, March 19 on Western Drive at Marlpool, Heanor.
A purse, car keys and a silver Volkswagen Polo were believed to have been stolen from the property, along with two Amazon Fire tablets and a Nintendo DS.
The car was recovered later that day on Johnson Drive in Heanor, and it is thought to have been driven to the Ilkeston area.
Police launched an investigation into the burglary and they have now shared stills of CCTV image of a man who could have more information on the incident.
Officers have urged anyone who recognises the man in the image, or has any information which could help with their enquiries to contact the force on any of the methods below, quoting reference 23000167430:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.