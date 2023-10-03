CCTV images released after anti-social off-road bikes cause nuisance in Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team has seen an increase in the presence of off-road motorbikes, with two recent incidents.

The first happened around 7pm on September 30, when two off-road quadbikes were driving in an anti-social manor around Killamarsh Active Carpark.

Another incident happened two days later, on October 2, on Sheepcote Road, when a young man was seen riding a black and orange off-road motorbike dangerously. The vehicle failed to stop for officers.

Police have released CCTV images in a bid to find bike riders causing a nuisance in Killamarsh.

Police have now released CCTV footage and asked for public to help identify them.

Anyone who has further information about the bike riders is asked to contact the force via online contact form or via telephone at 101, quoting the reference number 1050-30092023 for Saturday incident and 664-02102023 for Monday anti-social driving.