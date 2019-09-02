CCTV image released by police investigating burglary at Staveley dental practice

Police investigating a burglary at a Staveley dental practice have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

Two men reportedly entered the practice on Church Street at around 4.15pm on August 22 and while one distracted the receptionist, the other stole an iPhone from a staff room.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.

Police said: "The men are described as Asian.

"If you have any information about the incident, or you know the man in the image, please contact us quoting reference number 19*447733 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ryan Gill."

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.