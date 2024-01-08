CCTV image released as police launch appeal after indecent exposure in Derbyshire car park

Officer have released an image of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with a report of an indecent exposure in Ripley.

The incident happened on Thursday, December 14 between 3.15pm and 3.20pm, when a man was seen in a car park off Field Terrace, Ripley, exposing himself. He then walked down Field Terrace.

The man officers would like to speak to is described as white with short dark hair wearing headphones, black tracksuit bottoms, red trainers and a long green puffer jacket.

Anyone who has any information regarding who the man is, should get in contact with the force using any of the below methods and quote reference: 23*767842:

