News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

CCTV image released as police investigation launched in Chesterfield

Officers have shared a CCTV image in a bid to find a person who might help them with their investigation.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Newbold Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have shared the image and said they are looking to trace the person pictured in relation to an incident that took place on February 16 at Brunswick Street in Chesterfield.

Anyone who can recognise the person is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any methods below quoting reference number 24*108489.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website