Officers from Newbold Police Safer Neighbourhood Team have shared the image and said they are looking to trace the person pictured in relation to an incident that took place on February 16 at Brunswick Street in Chesterfield.

Anyone who can recognise the person is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any methods below quoting reference number 24*108489.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101