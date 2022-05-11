CCTV image released as police appeal to identify men over crime in north Derbyshire area

Killamarsh and Eckington Police Safer Neighbourhood Team are seeking information to help identify a driver and occupants who filled up at BP garage on Station Road towards Killamarsh on Saturday, May 7.

Officers say they are working with South Yorkshire Police as part of the appeal, with the car and bike pictured believed to have been “committing a crime” in the Sheffield South and Killamarsh area.

They added: “We are trying to identify the rider of the bike and the car. Anyone who has any information should contact us quoting reference 846 07/05/22.”

Police have released a CCTV image in an appeal to identify the rider of the bike and the car which are believed to have been committing a crime in the Sheffield South and Killamarsh area