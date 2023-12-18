CCTV image released as police appeal launched after woman assaulted in Derbyshire bar
The incident happened on Sunday, October 22 at around 12.10am at Revolution De Cuba, The Wardwick, Derby, when a woman was assaulted by another woman.
Officers have now released an image of a woman who they would like to speak to. She is described as white, petite and with shoulder length blonde hair. She was wearing purple clothing on the night when the incident happened.
Anyone who recognises the woman or who was in the bar at the time and has any information, is asked to contact the force using the following methods and quote reference number 23000656664.
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.