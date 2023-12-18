Officers are appealing for help to trace the woman who was at the bar when an assault took place, as they believe she may have vital information, that would help with their enquiries.

Officers have now released an image of a woman who they would like to speak to. She is described as white, petite and with shoulder length blonde hair. She was wearing purple clothing on the night when the incident happened.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 22 at around 12.10am at Revolution De Cuba, The Wardwick, Derby, when a woman was assaulted by another woman.

Anyone who recognises the woman or who was in the bar at the time and has any information, is asked to contact the force using the following methods and quote reference number 23000656664.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101