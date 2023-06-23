CCTV image released as police appeal after Pride flag pulled down and damaged in Derbyshire village

Damage was also caused to the ropes of the flagpole, on Victoria Avenue, sometime between 7 pm on Friday, June 2 and 10 am on Saturday, June 3.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries and have now released an image of a man they would like to trace as they believe he may have been in the area and could have information which could help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the image isn’t the best quality, officers hope someone might recognise the man and come forward.

Officers are appealing for information after reports that a flag, which had been put up to mark Pride month in Borrowash, was pulled down and damaged. Damage was also caused to the ropes of the flagpole, on Victoria Avenue, sometime between 7 pm on Friday, June 2 and 10 am on Saturday, June 3.

Anyone who has any information which could help, is asked to contact the force on the following details quoting reference 23000338410:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad