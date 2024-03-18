CCTV image released as mobile phones, watches, purses and bank cards stolen from Land Rover Freelander in Derbyshire
The incident occurred between 1 pm and 1.30 pm on January 13 when a Land Rover Freelander parked on Derby Road was broken into. Items were stolen from the vehicle including mobile phones, watches, purses and bank cards as well as some with sentimental value. The bank cards were then used later that day at a number of businesses in Sandiacre.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information on the incident, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference 24*25841:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website