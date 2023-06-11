CCTV image released after stolen van crashed into four cars and house in Derbyshire village

Officers were called to Church Lane at 1 pm on Friday, May 5, to reports that a van, which had been stolen from a nearby church where building work was being completed, had crashed into four cars and a house.

Significant damage was done to the vehicles and the house – but thankfully nobody was physically hurt.

The man pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to him, or anyone who recognises him.

Officers are appealing for help to identify the man above after a stolen van crashed into four cars and a house in Ticknall.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 23*271989:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

