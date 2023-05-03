CCTV image released after staff member threatened and meat stolen at Lidl store in Chesterfield

The incident occurred at the Lidl store in Sheffield Road, on April 10, between 8.30 am and 9 am when a man entered the shop and stole several items of meat.

When challenged by a member of staff, he threatened them and then left the store.

Officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*214549:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101