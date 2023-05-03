News you can trust since 1855
CCTV image released after staff member threatened and meat stolen at Lidl store in Chesterfield

Officers are appealing for help to identify a man in connection with a theft at a Chesterfield shop during which a staff member was threatened.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:00 BST

The incident occurred at the Lidl store in Sheffield Road, on April 10, between 8.30 am and 9 am when a man entered the shop and stole several items of meat.

When challenged by a member of staff, he threatened them and then left the store.

Officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him, or has any information, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*214549:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.