News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
7 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

CCTV image released after man seen walking up a driveway in Chesterfield and stealing several items

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to identify a man they would like to talk to in connection with a theft in Chesterfield.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Saturday, April 15 outside a property in Farndale Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield.

A man was seen walking up a driveway and taking several items before leaving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers investigating have released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to talk to as he may have important information which can help with our enquiries.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to identify a man they would like to talk to in connection with a theft in Chesterfield.Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to identify a man they would like to talk to in connection with a theft in Chesterfield.
Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to identify a man they would like to talk to in connection with a theft in Chesterfield.
Most Popular

While the image quality is low, officers are hoping someone who was in the area at the time will be able to recognise him.

Police urges anyone who recognises the man, saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident or has any information about what happened, to can contact the force, quoting reference number 23*226394, on any of the methods below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.