CCTV image released after man seen walking up a driveway in Chesterfield and stealing several items
Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to identify a man they would like to talk to in connection with a theft in Chesterfield.
The incident happened around 3.30pm on Saturday, April 15 outside a property in Farndale Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield.
A man was seen walking up a driveway and taking several items before leaving.
Officers investigating have released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to talk to as he may have important information which can help with our enquiries.
While the image quality is low, officers are hoping someone who was in the area at the time will be able to recognise him.
Police urges anyone who recognises the man, saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident or has any information about what happened, to can contact the force, quoting reference number 23*226394, on any of the methods below:
