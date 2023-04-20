The incident happened around 3.30pm on Saturday, April 15 outside a property in Farndale Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield.

A man was seen walking up a driveway and taking several items before leaving.

Officers investigating have released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to talk to as he may have important information which can help with our enquiries.

While the image quality is low, officers are hoping someone who was in the area at the time will be able to recognise him.

Police urges anyone who recognises the man, saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident or has any information about what happened, to can contact the force, quoting reference number 23*226394, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

