The incidents happened in the early hours of Monday, April 1. Four homes on Argyll Road and one on Nottingham Road in Ripley appear to have been targeted.

No entry was gained to the properties and officers are investigating the reports as attempted burglaries.

Police have now released a CCTV image and officers would like to speak to anyone who can help identify the man pictured or who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone who has any information which could help with the enquiries, is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the details below with reference 24000189087:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101