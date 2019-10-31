CCTV image appeal after bike stolen in Newbold

Police have issued a CCTV image of men they would they would like to speak to in connection with a bike theft from Newbold.

Between midnight and 7:15am on Sunday 20 October, a GT Force Elite push bike was taken from a locked shed on Occupation Road.

READ MORE: Chesterfield secondary school named highest-performing across Derbyshire for student progress



A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "The bike has bright yellow suspension, gold coloured handle bars, and a black seat."

READ MORE: Young woman died after falling from Derbyshire beauty spot, inquest hears



Anyone who recognise these men, have any further information, or have seen a similar bike for sale, should contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19*560811.