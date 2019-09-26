CCTV appeal to find girls after stones were thrown off a bridge at Staveley cars

A woman's windscreen has been damaged after a stone was thrown from a bridge to the road below in Staveley.

Derbyshire Police has issued a CCTV image of girls they want to speak about this incident which happened from the bridge above Cemetery Lane, from the Poolsbrook area, heading towards Staveley at around 2pm on Saturday, September 14.

Police want to speak to these girls after a stone thrown from a bridge hit a car on the road below.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "Do you recognise any of the girls in the image?

"A woman was driving her car along , when a stone was dropped from a bridge above.

"The windscreen of the car was damaged and our officers are keen to trace those responsible, as they may not realise the potential dangers of throwing stones at vehicles."

Anyone who recognises the girls is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting 19*491076 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Chris Latham or contact the force online here