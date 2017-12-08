CCTV APPEAL: Images released after handbag stolen from 86-year-old in Chesterfield

Police have released CCTV images of two women they'd like to speak to in connection with the theft of a handbag from an 86-year-old woman in Chesterfield.

The bag, which contained cash and a mobile phone, was stolen from the victim’s walking aid, officers believe, while shopping in Boots on Low Pavement between 11.25am and 11.30am on Tuesday, November 21.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

Before coming to Boots, the woman had been to the Santander bank branch on Central Pavement nearby, and officers are considering the possibility she had been followed.

Anyone who recognises the women in the images, or has any information, should call PCSO Charlie Richmond on 101, quoting reference 17*506682, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website by clicking here.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.