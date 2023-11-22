CCTV appeal as man dies after suffering serious injuries in incident in Chesterfield
Officers were called to concerns for the safety of a man at around 5.50pm on Friday, November 10, to the bottom of a driveway off Birchwood Crescent in Grangewood, near a block of privately rented garages and a large public field.
The man was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries but died shortly after. His family are aware and officers’ thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident, although at this time it is not believed to be suspicious.
As part of these enquiries we are keen to trace these two men or teenagers, one who can be seen riding a bike and the other walking, as it is believed they passed by the entrance to the drive just moments before, and they may have noticed the man.
Anyone who can recognise men in the footage, is asked to contact the force on the non-emergency details below with reference 23*697941:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.