CCTV appeal as joint investigation launched following car meet in Derbyshire village

The council and police have launched a joint investigation following a recent car meet.

Officers were called to reports of an illegal car meet in Doe Lea on Sunday, November 19.

Following the incident Derbyshire Police and Bolsover District Council have launched a joint investigation, which is set to provide a further update once completed.

Officers have urged anyone who has any footage of these incidents to send it to the force via the Derbyshire Capture Service.