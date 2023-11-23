News you can trust since 1855
CCTV appeal as joint investigation launched following car meet in Derbyshire village

The council and police have launched a joint investigation following a recent car meet.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:23 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 14:23 GMT
Officers were called to reports of an illegal car meet in Doe Lea on Sunday, November 19.

Following the incident Derbyshire Police and Bolsover District Council have launched a joint investigation, which is set to provide a further update once completed.

Officers have urged anyone who has any footage of these incidents to send it to the force via the Derbyshire Capture Service.

You can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.