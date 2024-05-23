Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an appeal after a woman reported having her purse stolen from her bag.

The incident happened when the victim was shopping in Aldi, on Carter Lane in Shirebrook, between 2.50pm and 3pm on Saturday, May 18.

She reported that her purse, containing bank cards, was stolen from her bag while she was in the shop. Cash was then withdrawn from a cashpoint following the theft.

Officers have now released a CCTV image as they believe the two people pictured may have information which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise them or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 24*291734:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.