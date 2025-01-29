CCTV appeal after thief walks out of Derbyshire Shoezone store wearing stolen boots

The incident happened around 4pm on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) when a woman reportedly entered the Shoezone store at High Street in Heanor and tried on a pair of boots before leaving in them.

Now Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with theft as officers believe she may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the woman pictured is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 24*762360 using of the methods below.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.