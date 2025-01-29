CCTV appeal after thief walks out of Derbyshire Shoezone store wearing stolen boots

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:20 BST
Officers in Heanor have released images of a woman they would like to speak to about a theft from a shop in Heanor.

The incident happened around 4pm on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) when a woman reportedly entered the Shoezone store at High Street in Heanor and tried on a pair of boots before leaving in them.

Now Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with theft as officers believe she may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the woman pictured is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 24*762360 using of the methods below.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft in Heanor as officers believe she may be able to help with their enquiries.

1. Theft at Shoezone in Heanor

Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft in Heanor as officers believe she may be able to help with their enquiries. Photo: Heanor and Langley Mill Police SNT

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice