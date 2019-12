Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an alleged theft from a Derbyshire garden centre.

The incident happened at Dobbie’s Garden Centre in Balborough on November 29, at around 11am.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers say they would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an incident of theft.

If you recognise the man, or have any information about the incident, please contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 19000639241.