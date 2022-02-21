Police launch CCTV appeal after pub window smashed in Derbyshire town
Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a window was smashed at a pub in Derbyshire.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:48 am
The incident happened at the Crompton Arms in Ripley between 5.10pm and 5.40pm on Saturday, January 22.
Officers said that, after being removed from the pub due to being abusive to staff, a man threw a bottle at one of the windows causing it to smash.
Read More
Read MoreDerbyshire man jailed after slashing woman in head with knife and claiming she a...
In a statement issued along with multiple CCTV images, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "The man pictured was in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to him."
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or recognises the man in the picture, is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 22*43341.