Police launch CCTV appeal after pub window smashed in Derbyshire town

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a window was smashed at a pub in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:48 am

The incident happened at the Crompton Arms in Ripley between 5.10pm and 5.40pm on Saturday, January 22.

Officers said that, after being removed from the pub due to being abusive to staff, a man threw a bottle at one of the windows causing it to smash.

Read More

Read More
Derbyshire man jailed after slashing woman in head with knife and claiming she a...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have released these CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to following the incident at the Crompton Arms in Ripley

In a statement issued along with multiple CCTV images, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "The man pictured was in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to him."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or recognises the man in the picture, is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 22*43341.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by filling out an online contact form here.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.