CCTV appeal after man left with broken ankle in assault outside Chesterfield bar

Officers investigating an assault outside a Chesterfield bar have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

A man sustained a broken ankle following the incident, which happened shortly after midnight outside the Apartment bar, in Church Way in Chesterfield, on Sunday, August 11.

Officers have been following a number a lines of enquiry since the incident happened, and have now launched a CCTV appeal.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as part of their investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the man is asked to contact the force on any of the methods below quoting reference 24*476793:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.