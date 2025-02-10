CCTV appeal after late night fight at Derbyshire market place leaves three injured

Officers have released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak with about a fight in Long Eaton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened some time after 2.45 am on September 29 last year, at Long Eaton Market Place when police received a number of reports of a fight involving various people.

It has been later reported that three people sustained injuries following the fight including a broken leg and facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, two men aged 41 and 52, have been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries. Two other people have attended voluntary interviews in connection with the incident.

Officers are now keen to identify the two men pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist with the investigation.

Today (Monday, February 10) police have released a CCTV image showing two men. Officers are now keen to identify the two men pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist with the investigation.

Although the image is not of the best quality, it is hoped that someone may recognise the men from the clothes they are wearing.

Anyone who can recognise them is asked to contact Long Eaton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team with reference 24000580760.