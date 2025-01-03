CCTV appeal after assault outside Derbyshire pub leaves two men seriously injured

Two men were attacked by another man shortly after they left The Crown Inn in Curzon Street in Derby city centre at about 2am on Sunday, July 28 2024.

The victims turned left when they left the Crown and began walking towards the city centre when they were assaulted. They were left with serious head injuries that needed treatment at Royal Derby Hospital.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly with dark hair and at least 5ft 9ins tall.

Since the incident officers have been following a number of lines of investigation and have today (Friday, January 3) released CCTV images of a man who they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

In addition, they would like to hear from any businesses or organisations in Curzon Street who may have CCTV footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to officers.

Anyone who knows the man in the images, or has any information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 24*464514:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.