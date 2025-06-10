Derbyshire police have shared a number of images in connection with crimes across the county – including shop thefts at Asda, Aldi and Home Bargains.
The force said that the individuals pictured may be potential suspects or witnesses, and asked the public not to identify anybody on social media.
Anyone who can recognise the people on the images, is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture. You can also provide information online.
1. Police launch CCTV appeal
Officers have shared images of people they would like to speak to in connection with recent crimes across Derbyshire. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Asda shop theft
Officers would like to speak with this person, who may have important information in connection with a theft at Asda in Spondon. The alleged offence took place at 5pm on May 29. The crime reference number for this case is 25000315220 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Home Bargains shop theft
Police believe that the woman pictured might have important information regarding an alleged shop theft, which tool place at 2pm on Wednesday, May 28 at Home Bargains in Swadlincote. The crime reference for this case is 25000311643. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Aldi shop theft
Police released images of this person as they believe she might be able to help with an investigation into an alleged shop theft. The incident took place at 5pm on Tuesday, April 1 at Aldi store at Chapel Street in Belper. The crime reference number is 25000195394. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary