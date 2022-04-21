People wanted in connection with north Derbyshire crimes

Caught on camera: People sought by police over north Derbyshire crimes

Police are hunting the people shown in these photos in connection with a number of offences around north Derbyshire.

By Ben McVay
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:50 am

Officers would like to speak with them regarding various crimes – including threatening behaviour, assault, theft and burglary.

Police say the images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Undefined: readMore

Members of the public should not approach anyone they believe to be displayed in the images but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also provide information anonymously using the Crimestoppers online form.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe

1. Holywell Street, Chesterfield, February 28

Man walks past and bumps into victim and wife then shouts abuse and hits victim in the face three times.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Tibshelf Services, M1 Northbound, February 7

White male offender sitting in transit van asks victim if he wants to buy a Samsung TV. The victim declines and takes a photo of the male. Male offender then gets out of his van with a wheel brace in his hand and threatens to smash the victim's front wind screen.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Nottingham Road, Ripley, April 10

Female enters a Chinese takeaway intoxicated. Verbally abuses the staff and leaves.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Derby Road, Ripley, March 2

Offenders enter residential property through front bay window. Search made and items stolen from within.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2