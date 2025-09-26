Caught on camera in Derbyshire: Photos issued by police this week of people wanted in connection with crimes

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST
Officers have issued images of people they would like to speak to in connection with alleged crimes across Derbyshire.

Derbyshire police have issued a number of CCTV images in connection with crimes across the county.

Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Anyone who can recognise the people pictured is ask to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.

1. Derbyshire police issue CCTV appeal

Derbyshire issued CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection to a number of crimes across the county. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

This person is sought in connection with theft at Home Bargains in Swadlincote, which took place on Friday, August 29. Crime reference: 25000511380

2. Theft, Home Bargains in Swadlincote

This person is sought in connection with theft at Home Bargains in Swadlincote, which took place on Friday, August 29. Crime reference: 25000511380 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Police are looking for this person in connection with a theft at Morrisons in Swadlincote, which took place on Wednesday, September 3. Crime reference: 25000520324

3. Theft, Morrisons in Swadlincote

Police are looking for this person in connection with a theft at Morrisons in Swadlincote, which took place on Wednesday, September 3. Crime reference: 25000520324 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

Police are hoping to speak to this person in connection to a heft at Sainsbury's store at Cawdor Way in Matlock. The incident took place on Thursday, July 31. Crime reference: 25*451276

4. Theft, Sainsbury's in Matlock

Police are hoping to speak to this person in connection to a heft at Sainsbury's store at Cawdor Way in Matlock. The incident took place on Thursday, July 31. Crime reference: 25*451276 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary

