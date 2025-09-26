Caught on camera in Derbyshire: Photos issued by police this week of people wanted in connection with crimes

Derbyshire police have issued a number of CCTV images in connection with crimes across the county.
Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
Anyone who can recognise the people pictured is ask to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.
1. Derbyshire police issue CCTV appeal
Derbyshire issued CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection to a number of crimes across the county. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Theft, Home Bargains in Swadlincote
This person is sought in connection with theft at Home Bargains in Swadlincote, which took place on Friday, August 29. Crime reference: 25000511380 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
3. Theft, Morrisons in Swadlincote
Police are looking for this person in connection with a theft at Morrisons in Swadlincote, which took place on Wednesday, September 3. Crime reference: 25000520324 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
4. Theft, Sainsbury's in Matlock
Police are hoping to speak to this person in connection to a heft at Sainsbury's store at Cawdor Way in Matlock. The incident took place on Thursday, July 31. Crime reference: 25*451276 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary