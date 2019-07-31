Cash reward offered after heartless thieves steal £2,000 of equipment from Mastin Moor charity

A cash reward is being offered after heartless thieves stole £2,000 of gardening equipment from a Mastin Moor charity.

The thieves stole a pair of Stihl strimmers, a rotavator, two petrol lawnmowers and some hand-tools from a storage container at Mastin Moor Gardens and Allotments between 12pm on July 21 and 8am on July 22.

They also stole a large Land Rover marked tent which was being used by a group of schoolchildren undertaking an on-site project.

A reward of £500 has been offered for the conviction and recovery of the equipment.

Chairman of the charity, Keith Hodgson, said: “We are gutted that this has been done.”

Mr Hodgson added that they think those responsible for the theft will be from the local area.

On a more positive note, a group of 15 schoolchildren have been revamping the sensory gardens under the National Citizenship Scheme.

Treasurer, John Hempshall, said: “They have achieved remarkable results in restoring and introducing their ideas into the site. The students, all from local schools in Staveley Clowne and Chesterfield, showed off their work to local councillors parents and residents at a gathering in the gardens. They were all agreed the experience had been more than worthwhile and had encouraged their ‘green fingers’.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.40am on July 22 to reports that a number of items had been stolen from a container at Mastin Moor Gardens between 12pm on July 21 and 8am on July 22.

“A number of items – including a pair of Stihl strimmers, a rotavator and a petrol lawnmower – were taken.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area the time and may have information about the incident. They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any of the items described above.”

The gardens and allotments are located just below the main crossroads (A691/B6419) in Mastin Moor.

If you have any information, call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference 19000383343.