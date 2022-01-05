Cash reward offered after break-in at Chesterfield business

Motorcycle dealership Camio Moto, on Station Road, at Brimington, was targeted by thieves with ‘a prior knowledge’ of the premises.

Owners say the thieves stole three ‘unique’ bikes during the raid on December 30 at 4.55pm and have released CCTV images in a bid to find those responsible and recover the bikes.

Camio Moto owner Richard Timperley said: “It’s very frustrating and very expensive for a small business as the value of the bikes was £15,000.

A Chesterfield motorcycle business has released these images and is offering a cash reward for information after a costly break-in.

"Trying to build a business in the current climate is not easy and it’s a big blow.

"The business is very specialised and these bikes can be very easily identified.

“We have insurance but obviously repercussions will be felt when the policy renewal is due,” Richard added.

The business has posted CCTV images of people believed to be the thieves and the vehicle they used in the raid on its Facebook page.

Richard has reported the incident to Derbyshire police and officers are investigating.

He says he will also provide a cash reward for information which leads to the recovery of the bikes.

“The vehicle used was seen driving down Peterdale Road and down King Street to the bottom of Hollingwood,” he added.

"We don’t have any further sightings from there. It was 5pm in the afternoon so very high risk of meeting oncoming vehicles on the narrow roads.”