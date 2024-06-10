Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A painter and decorator has described his “shock” at the conditions inside the home of a four-month-old Derbyhire baby said to have been murdered by his mother’s teenage boyfriend.

David Woodward spent a week decorating India Shemwell’s Belper home, telling a jury “the stench was unbearable” inside the rented property.

Just over two weeks later Shemwell’s baby son Elijah died of catastrophic head injuries, having suffered a heart attack at home on January 2, 2022.

Carl Alesbrook, 19, is said to have shaken the infant on three occasions in the weeks before his death on January 5, 2022, causing brain damage.

Elijah Shemwell died aged four months old

The defendant, formerly of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, was 16 at the time and living part-time at the property with Shemwell, who was aged 21 at the time.

He denies Elijah’s murder and and two counts of grievous bodily harm.

On Friday decorator Mr Woodward told jurors at Alesbrook’s trial at Derby Crown Court how after first entering India Shemwell’s flat his “general impression” was “wow I cannot believe it’s like this”.

He added: “There was a lot of mess everywhere and no carpets. It didn’t look child-orientated – I was shocked at the general rubbish that was around. It smelled really bad.”

Describing the living conditions, he said: “The stench was unbearable – there was a bag of dirty nappies next to the radiator. If I hadn’t opened the window I would have passed out.

The decorator explained how he was told by Shemwell that he could not begin work until 11am, when she got up. He said: “I was shocked that she wouldn’t be getting out of bed until 11am.”

Mr Woodward told how on one occasion Carl Alesbrook was left in charge of Elijah for three-and-a-half hours when Shemwell went out and a “conflict” broke out between the defendant and Shemwell when she returned.

"He (Alesbrook) was very young and personally I would not have him in control of a young baby, but that’s my opinion.

"India came back three-and-a-half hours later and there was a conflict between the two of them about why she had been so long. It was like, ‘where on earth have you been? Why have you been so long? You said you were going shopping.”

Today (Monday) witnesses giving evidence spoke about Shemwell’s cannabis use and parenting.

Josh Slater, the partner of one of Shemwell’s friends, said she was “never really interested” in Elijah and always “put weed” before his needs.

Sandi Bairstow employed Shemwell as a cleaner and described her as “shy and timid” but a “good worker”.

She said the young mother had “body odour” and smelled strongly of cannabis and told the jury she saw a TikTok video of Shemwell smoking a cannabis bong while pregnant with Elijah.

When asked about January 2, 2022, the night Elijah was rushed to hospital having had a heart attack, she told how two-three weeks later during a phone call Shemwell had described what happened that night.

Ms Bairstow was told by Shemwell she fed Elijah and got him off to sleep before going out about 9.30pm-10.45pm to go to the shop and buy cannabis.

When she arrived home 30-45 minutes later she found Carl Alesbrook at the top of the stairs looking pale, “like he had seen a ghost”.

Then she found Elijah on the floor in the lounge “barely breathing” and she started CPR on him.