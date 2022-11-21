Car with no insurance seized from men who stop for a drink in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire police claimed the vehicle in Somercotes this weekend.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
While supporting Amber Valley Police, officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit checked a vehicle which passed them during a patrol in Somercotes.
A quick check showed that the car is registered miles away and had no insurance.
Two men from out of town have told the officers that they are going to the shop, before parking out the way to buy a drink whilst holding another drink.
Officers seized the vehicle.