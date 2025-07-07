Car that ‘stuck out like a sore thumb’ seized near Chesterfield as police tackle anti-social incidents

A car that ‘stuck out like a sore thumb’ was seized by police amid their efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour near Chesterfield.

The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team received several reports concerning a vehicle being driven anti-socially around New Tupton.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers managed to locate the vehicle which, to be honest, stood out like a sore thumb.

“It also transpires that the vehicle had no insurance – recovery truck please. SNT and response officers are working hard to make our areas a safer place.”