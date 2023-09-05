News you can trust since 1855
Car stopped in Shirebrook after driver 'forgot' to insure vehicle

Police are reminding people to ‘not get caught out’ after stopping a vehicle that flagged as being uninsured.
By Oliver McManus
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
Officers from Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team stopped the vehicle last night (September 4) with the driving claiming they had simply ‘forgot’ to insure it.

This prompted police to remind motorists that you could get get a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving without insurance.If this is escalated to court, drivers could get an unlimited fine or be disqualified from driving.