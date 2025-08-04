Car seized by police amid efforts to tackle fatal crashes along the Snake Pass – amid series of collisions along busy Peak District route
The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized a vehicle after stopping hundreds of bikers and motorists along the Snake Pass this weekend.
A team spokesperson said: “As many of you are aware there have been a number of road traffic collisions on the Snake Pass over the last year, with many of these sadly resulting in serious injuries and fatalities.
“We have asked the local community what their main issues are and understandably, anti-social behaviour involving motorbikes and cars came out as one of the main concerns.
“In response to these concerns, your local safer neighbourhood team conducted a traffic operation on Saturday, August 2 – to tackle road crime, anti-social bikers and motor vehicles.
“As a result, 105 motorbikes and 140 cars were stopped on the A57. Officers checked the compliance of all these vehicles with the Road Traffic Act whilst also conducting speed checks, taking a zero tolerance approach to offending vehicles.”
A total of 11 tickets were given for non-compliant number plates, while one vehicle was seized after its driver was found behind the wheel with no licence or insurance. A coach was also turned around due to breaching the 7.5 tonne weight restriction along the route.
A team spokesperson added: “Further to this, tickets were also given for speeding offences and advice given to parents of children with incorrectly fitting seatbelts.
“We will be conducting further traffic operations like this at various locations around the High Peak, as we continue our zero-tolerance approach to motorists who don't comply with the law and use our roads as race tracks.
“We would like to thank everyone who stopped for these checks and the positive feedback we received from both motorists and residents throughout the day.”