Car seized by police after being parked in “extremely dangerous” position along busy A-road in Derbyshire town

A car parked in an “extremely dangerous” position along a busy Derbyshire A-road was seized by police – with a number of other drivers being fined.

The Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team has seized a car and fined a number of drivers amid problem parking along the A632 Lime Tree Road on Monday, August 4.

A team spokesperson said: “We would like to remind drivers that parking on a road that has a solid white line system in place is illegal.

“These markings are there due to how hazardous the road can be, with its blind bends and immediate vicinity to a fire and ambulance station.

This vehicle was seized by officers after being parked in a dangerous position.

“Yesterday, after members of public had notified the police, several vehicles were once again found to have been parked along Lime Tree Road in Matlock, contravening the solid white line system.

“One of the vehicles was recovered due to the extremely dangerous position of its parking, and the rest have had enforcement notices issued, which come with a hefty fine and points on your license.”