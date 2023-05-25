News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Car crime in Chesterfield – the latest available figures for your neighbourhood

Pictured here are the Chesterfield areas worst-hit by car crime in March 2023 – in the latest available figures.
By Ben McVay
Published 25th May 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:01 BST

In March this year there were 481 recorded vehicle crimes in Derbyshire – making the county the 19th worst for car crime in England and Wales.

Chesterfield saw 41 reports of vehicle crime during the same month.

In the worst-affected part of the town there were seven reports, making it the 66th worst place in the country for vehicle break-ins and thefts.

Nationally, the worst-hit county was West Midlands, followed by London and South Yorkshire.

Pictured here are all of the Chesterfield neighbourhoods included in the data – taken from police.uk.

Undefined: readMore
The latest available figures for your neighbourhood

1. Car crime in Chesterfield

The latest available figures for your neighbourhood Photo: Adobe Images

Photo Sales
7 reports Chesterfield rank: 1 National rank: 66

2. Stonegravels and Central Chesterfield

7 reports Chesterfield rank: 1 National rank: 66 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
2 reports Chesterfield rank: 2 National rank: 91

3. Dunston

2 reports Chesterfield rank: 2 National rank: 91 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
5 reports Chesterfield rank: 3 National rank: 124

4. Brimington South and Tapton

5 reports Chesterfield rank: 3 National rank: 124 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4