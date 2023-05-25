Car crime in Chesterfield – the latest available figures for your neighbourhood
In March this year there were 481 recorded vehicle crimes in Derbyshire – making the county the 19th worst for car crime in England and Wales.
Chesterfield saw 41 reports of vehicle crime during the same month.
In the worst-affected part of the town there were seven reports, making it the 66th worst place in the country for vehicle break-ins and thefts.
Nationally, the worst-hit county was West Midlands, followed by London and South Yorkshire.
Pictured here are all of the Chesterfield neighbourhoods included in the data – taken from police.uk.