Cannabis grow uncovered at property in Derbyshire town - after police drugs raid

Police have uncovered a cannabis grow at a property in Ilkeston.

Police removed the cannabis plants later the same day. Sergeant Duffield from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Our Officers work hard to develop intelligence around organised crime in our community. We are a proactive team and will enforce and target those individuals involved in criminality.“As well as being illegal, such activity is highly dangerous as very often involves diverting the electricity supply, causing a fire risk to occupants and others in the area.“We will continue to detect and destroy cannabis grows in our area and protect the public from the danger and risks they pose.''Police encourage anyone who is aware of any potential drug activities to contact the force using any of the following contact methods: