One of the raids uncovered over 800 plants

Cannabis farms: North Derbyshire’s biggest police raids

Pictured below are cannabis grows from some of the biggest drug busts in North Derbyshire.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 3:27 pm

Among them is a 800-plant raid with a value of over £800,000 which saw two men jailed.

1. Clay Cross

Officers unearthed £60,000 worth of the drug at a High Street property in April. Two men were arrested.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

2. Chesterfield Town Centre

Pictured are plants found during raids in two separate grows in September. Police said a male was arrested following the bust.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

3. North Wingfield

Police found 150 plants across three rooms after being called to a garage at the back of a block of flats in June.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

This large crop was found at a property in Ripley. Two males were arrested.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

