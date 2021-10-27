Cannabis farms: North Derbyshire’s biggest police raids

Among them is a 800-plant raid with a value of over £800,000 which saw two men jailed.
1. Clay Cross
Officers unearthed £60,000 worth of the drug at a High Street property in April. Two men were arrested.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Chesterfield Town Centre
Pictured are plants found during raids in two separate grows in September. Police said a male was arrested following the bust.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. North Wingfield
Police found 150 plants across three rooms after being called to a garage at the back of a block of flats in June.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Ripley grow.jpg
This large crop was found at a property in Ripley. Two males were arrested.
Photo: Derbyshire Police